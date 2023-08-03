Deputy and suspect identified in deadly Ohio County shooting

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — We're learning more about a deadly deputy-involved shooting that happened in Ohio County.

The Ohio County Sheriff's tells 44News that 49-year-old David Sanderfur Jr. of Horse Branch is the man who was shot and killed on July 31.

We're told that the deputy involved in the shooting was Deputy Kelsey Embry, who has been with the sheriff's office for five years.

As we reported, the incident unfolded at a home on Dan Road in the Horse Branch community.

Authorities say Deputy Embry shot and killed Sanderfur Jr. after he pulled out a gun and rushed at her in a threatening manner. It happened as authorities were responding to a dispute at the home.

No law enforcement members were injured in the incident.

The Kentucky State Police is continuing to investigate.