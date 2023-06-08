 Skip to main content
Detectives watch Owensboro man pull gun on two people at bus stop before pursuit, sheriff says

  Updated
  • 0
Lionel Rhodes and Thelicia Wardell, via Daviess County Jail

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Two people are facing charges after an incident that unfolded at a bus stop in Owensboro on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says two detectives were on Saint Ann Street around 5 p.m. on Wednesday when they saw a SUV pull up to the Owensboro Transit Office.

According to DCSO, 49-year-old Lionel Rhodes got out of the SUV and pulled a gun on two people at the bus stop while yelling at them.

The detectives quickly approached Rhodes and identified themselves as law enforcement, but the sheriff's office says the situation didn't end there.

DCSO says a woman, 34-year-old Thelicia Wardell, got out of the SUV and joined in the altercation. They say detectives continued to tell Rhodes to drop the weapon, but that he didn't listen.

That's when Wardell and Rhodes got back into the SUV and took off, leading the detectives on a pursuit, the sheriff's office said.

Wendell and Rhodes finally pulled over and were taken into custody, the sheriff's office says. They say detectives were able to find the gun that Rhodes had in the SUV, in addition to ammo and drugs.

Rhodes, a convicted felon, was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail on charges of wanton endangerment, fleeing police, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Wardell was booked on charges of fleeing police and possession of a controlled substance.

