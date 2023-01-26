DNA testing leads to arrest in Evansville arson investigation from 2022

An Evansville man is behind bars on an arson charge in connection to a fire that happened over half a year ago.
According to an affidavit, 58-year-old David Wittig was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to a June 2022 car fire that happened at the Dollar General store on South Boeke Road.
At that time, officers responded to investigate the fire and talked to the store manager, who said they had security camera footage of the car being set on fire.
Police talked to the victim, an employee at the store, who said they thought that Wittig set the fire.
When authorities questioned Wittig, who also worked at the store, they say he claimed he didn't start the fire.
Authorities said they found evidence from the fire in the dumpster behind the store, and that DNA testing was used to trace the items to Wittig.
Witting was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on an Arson charge, and his bond was set at $750.