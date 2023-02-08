DNA testing used to link Evansville man to 2022 robbery, police say

An Evansville man is being charged with a robbery that happened back in September of 2022 thanks to DNA testing, according to police.
The Evansville Police Department says that back on Sept. 1, 2022, a man wearing a yellow mask, sunglasses, and a ball cap robbed a Circle K on South Green River Road, threatening to shoot the clerk and demanding money.
EPD says officers were able to recover the suspect's mask and hat after they were discarded nearby, and that security camera footage of the incident was also viewed, showing an identical suspect from another robbery that happened at another local gas station about a month earlier in August.
Police say they were called to a gas station the next day, about a suspicious man who was wearing a similar disguise from the other robberies. The 911 caller said they thought the man was about to rob the store.
When EPD officers arrived, they say they identified the man as 30-year-old Maurice McRae. They say McRae was taken downtown to be interviewed because he matched the suspect in the previous robbery.
EPD says McRae was charged for the robbery that happened in August, but not for the September robbery yet.
Police say that's when they used DNA testing on McRae and the mask that was recovered from the robbery scene in September. They say testing conducted at the Indiana State Police Lab linked McRae to the crime.
McRae now faces two robbery charges, one stemming from each incident. He remains held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.