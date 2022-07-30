Dogs found dead in Vanderburgh County home; woman charged with animal cruelty

An Evansville woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges Friday after authorities say several dogs were found dead inside a home.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent to a home on Old State Road near Palace Drive around 1:30 p.m. Friday. They say Animal Control was already at the home asking for deputies to check on the welfare of several dogs.
An Animal Control officer said he knocked on the door of the home but that no one answered. Animal Control said they could smell a strong, foul odor coming from the house and that they saw a dead dog. Upon arrival, deputies were able to see the deceased dog through a window in the front door and could hear other dogs barking inside of the residence, according to VCSO.
Deputies say they got in touch with the homeowner at another address and identified her as 64-year-old Cynthia Combs. They say Combs agreed to go back to the home on Old State Road with them.
The sheriff's office says Combs let deputies and Animal Control inside the house to check on the dogs.
They say they discovered a total of four dogs, two of which were dead inside kennels.
During an interview, VCSO says that Combs, who was the sole caretaker of the animals, said she hadn't been to the home in two weeks.
Combs was arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. She was later released on a $400 bond.