Dogs found dead, malnourished in home; Newburgh woman arrested

Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Shayna Faye Burko on charges of animal abandonment and neglect of an animal on Saturday afternoon.
The sheriff's office says deputies were sent to a home on Mooring Road Saturday morning to check on a report of a large amount of animals being left unattended.
The deputies said they discovered the home was covered in urine and feces.
According to deputies, five dogs, some of which were malnourished, were removed from the home. They say another dog was also found dead in a kennel.
One dog was missing a paw and had open wounds, and a detached dog's head and a detached dog leg were also found in the home, an affidavit from the sheriff's office said.
Burko said she had been caring for the dogs for a family member but admitted she hadn't been to the home since late May, according to the affidavit.
Court records show Burko has previously been charged with animal cruelty in Warrick County.
Burko was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail and later released on a $500 bond.