Driver arrested after Posey County crash that killed woman

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities in Posey County say they've arrested a man following a deadly crash that happened Monday.
The Posey county Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Dustin Broad of Spottsville, Kentucky, was arrested Monday in connection to the crash.
Deputies were called to the scene of the crash in the area of SR 66 and Bluegrass Road.
At the scene, PCSO says a man and a woman were inside a vehicle in a ditch, and that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified as a 38-year-old woman from Chandler.
The man was able to get out and was taken to the hospital. He was later released and identified as Broad.
PCSO says Broad was driving on a suspended license, and that he had several active warrants from Vanderburgh County and Warrick County.
Broad is also suspected of driving under the influence at the time of Monday's deadly crash, according to PCSO.
Broad was booked into the Posey County Jail on felony charges of DUI and DUI causing death, along with several misdemeanor charges.
The sheriff's office says Broad has a prior conviction for driving under the influence.