Driver charged with DUI after crashing truck into building in Henderson, police say

A man is being charged in Henderson, Kentucky, after police say he crashed his truck into a building while driving under the influence.
First responders were called to an area of North Elm Street near Barnett Drive around 8:30 p.m. Monday after a truck reportedly crashed into a building.
The Henderson Police Department says that during their investigation, officers determined that Jon Randell was driving under the influence when the crash happened.
Randall is now facing a DUI charge in connection to the crash.
Police say Randall was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
He hasn't been booked into the Henderson County Jail at this time.