Driver ejected from stolen car while fleeing from deputy in Daviess County, sheriff says

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A person is in the hospital after authorities say they were ejected from a stolen car on Wednesday.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says deputies were conducting checks in a neighborhood near Reid Road early Wednesday morning when they saw a running car with a Florida license plate.
DCSO says the vehicle came back as stolen.
After the deputy caller for backup, DCSO says the driver of the stolen vehicle suddenly took off onto Pleasant Valley Road.
The deputy lost sight of the vehicle for a short time, but found it wrecked on Pleasant Valley Road.
DCSO says the driver was ejected from the vehicle in the crash, and that they were taken to the hospital with serious injuries before being flown to the University of Louisville Hospital.
The sheriff's office says Kentucky State Police investigators are also looking into the incident.