Driver fleeing from authorities dies after crashing into overpass in Evansville, sheriff says

We're learning more about a Thursday pursuit that turned deadly in Evansville.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says it started around 11:15 a.m. Thursday when deputies with the Evansville Vanderburgh County Joint Drug Task Force tried to pull a driver over in the area of the Lloyd Expressway between Stockwell Road and Boeke Road.
VCSO says the car had expired plated, and that the registered owner of the car had a suspended license and two active warrants for their arrest.
Instead of stopping, the driver took off down the Lloyd, eventually crashing into the wall of the pedestrian overpass at the intersection of Division Street and Harlan Avenue, according to VCSO.
VCSO says that while medical help for the driver was immediately requested, they would die from injuries sustained in the crash.
The incident is still under investigation, and the name of the driver will be released at a later time by the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office.
VCSO says there will be a news conference on Friday morning where more information will be provided.
Stay with us on-air and online for updates.