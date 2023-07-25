Driver jumps out of moving SUV and runs in Mt. Vernon, police say

MT VERNON, Ind. (WEVV) — Police in Mt. Vernon say they arrested a man who jumped out of a moving SUV and took off running on Sunday.
Officials with the Mt. Vernon Police Department say the incident started when an officer saw a white SUV speeding on 2nd Street.
When the officer tried to pull the SUV over, the driver tried to get away by making abrupt turns onto several side streets, driving up onto a curb and failing to stop at several intersections along the way, MVPD says.
As the pursuit continued, MVPD says the driver jumped out of the moving vehicle and took off running.
The vehicle kept rolling until it came to a rest against a wheel chair ramp in someone's yard, and the driver was taken into custody.
Police say the driver was 23-year-old Blake Weinzapfel of Mt. Vernon, who told them he ran because he didn't have a driver's license.
Weinzapfel was arrested and booked into the Posey County Jail on several charges.