Driver nearly three times legal limit accused of crashing into fence at Evansville church, police say

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.The Ohio River at Mount Vernon is forecast to rise above flood
stage later today, on its way to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 33.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh Dam will continue to rise, reaching a
crest of 41.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 40.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Driver nearly three times legal limit accused of crashing into fence at Evansville church, police say

EPD cruiser generic

A man was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail late Monday night after being accused of leaving the scene of a crash while driving under the influence.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to a crash in the area of North First Avenue and East Columbia Street around 9 p.m. Monday. 

According to EPD, the 911 caller said that a driver in a silver car had crashed into a fence at St. Anthony Church before taking off and parking at a nearby restaurant.

EPD says officers found the vehicle with 34-year-old Guadaluope Gonzalez behind the wheel. They said that Gonzalez was unsteady on his feet and smelled like alcohol, and that he said he had drank two or three beers.

Police said they had Gonzalez take field sobriety tests, and that he blew a 0.23 on a breath test - nearly three times the legal limit.

According to EPD, Gonzalez was taken to the hospital for a blood draw but passed out while waiting.

When officers talked to the 911 caller, they told them they saw Gonzalez crash into the fence and then leave the scene, driving the wrong way down North First Avenue.

Gonzalez faces charges of DUI, leaving the scene of a crash, and driving without ever receiving a license.

