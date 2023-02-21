Driver nearly three times legal limit accused of crashing into fence at Evansville church, police say

A man was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail late Monday night after being accused of leaving the scene of a crash while driving under the influence.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to a crash in the area of North First Avenue and East Columbia Street around 9 p.m. Monday.
According to EPD, the 911 caller said that a driver in a silver car had crashed into a fence at St. Anthony Church before taking off and parking at a nearby restaurant.
EPD says officers found the vehicle with 34-year-old Guadaluope Gonzalez behind the wheel. They said that Gonzalez was unsteady on his feet and smelled like alcohol, and that he said he had drank two or three beers.
Police said they had Gonzalez take field sobriety tests, and that he blew a 0.23 on a breath test - nearly three times the legal limit.
According to EPD, Gonzalez was taken to the hospital for a blood draw but passed out while waiting.
When officers talked to the 911 caller, they told them they saw Gonzalez crash into the fence and then leave the scene, driving the wrong way down North First Avenue.
Gonzalez faces charges of DUI, leaving the scene of a crash, and driving without ever receiving a license.