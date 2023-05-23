Driver takes off after crash on Lloyd Expressway

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities are looking for a driver after a crash that happened on the Lloyd Expressway.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said it happened on the westbound Lloyd near USI around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The sheriff's office said that one person was injured in the incident, but that their injuries weren't life threatening.
A description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run wasn't immediately released.
Anyone who might have information on the crash should contact authorities.