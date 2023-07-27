Drug bust leads to three arrests in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Three people are behind bars after authorities said they found a variety of drugs during a search warrant in Evansville.
Drug task force members say they served a search warrant in a room at One Life Studios on Wednesday around 5 p.m.
During the search, authorities said they seized phones, paraphernalia, a scale, plus meth, marijuana, fentanyl, and other drugs.
Payton Hodges-Scarbrough, Kayla Jackson, and William Scott Jr. were all arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a mix of drug dealing and possession charges.