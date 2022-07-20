Drug dealers sentenced to prison for trafficking meth in Evansville and Henderson

Two Kentucky drug dealers have now received prison sentences for trafficking meth in the Henderson and Evansville, Indiana areas, according to federal officials.
A news release from the Department of Justice says 37-year-old James Shultz of Louisville was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.
Shultz's co-defendant, 35-year-old Sheena Garret of Henderson, was sentenced to 12 years in prison back in January of 2021, according to the news release.
Court documents say that Shultz and Garrett conspired to distribute 4.5 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, which is just under 10 pounds.
Authorities said Shultz was arrested in Vanderburgh County back in 2018 after getting pulled over for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, officers said they, seized approximately 1,425 grams of meth and a large amount of cash.
In his guilty plea, Shultz admitted that he intended to distribute the meth to Garrett, who would then distribute the substance to others.
