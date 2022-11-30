'Drug house closed for business' after bust in Ohio County, sheriff's office says

Authorities in Ohio County, Kentucky, say they shut down a drug operating after a search warrant Wednesday.
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and multiple other agencies including the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Beaver Dam Police executed a search warrant at an apartment on West 2nd Street.
According to the sheriff's office, detectives found Selina Hamilton inside the apartment when they arrived, arresting her on an indictment warrant for meth trafficking plus new charges resulting from the search.
OCSO says that undercover officers had been buying meth from Hamilton over the past several months leading up to the search.
As a result of the investigation, Hamilton was booked into the Ohio County Jail on charges of trafficking meth, plus other charges for meth possession, marijuana possession, and possession of paraphernalia.