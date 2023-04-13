Drugs and gun found on Ohio County man driving stolen motorcycle, sheriff says

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — An Ohio County man is behind bars after authorities say he was caught with drugs, a gun, and a stolen motorcycle.
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Dwayne Hackney of Hartford on Thursday morning after they say he was spotted with the stolen motorcycle at a gas station.
Authorities say Hackney had a handgun in his backpack, along with a large amount of drugs including more than 70 grams of meth, and marijuana.
Hackney was arrested and taken to the Ohio County Jail, where he faces drug charges and a charge for the stolen motorcycle.