Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, April 13, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Drugs and gun found on Ohio County man driving stolen motorcycle, sheriff says

  • Updated
  • 0
Drugs seized by OCSO

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — An Ohio County man is behind bars after authorities say he was caught with drugs, a gun, and a stolen motorcycle.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Dwayne Hackney of Hartford on Thursday morning after they say he was spotted with the stolen motorcycle at a gas station.

Authorities say Hackney had a handgun in his backpack, along with a large amount of drugs including more than 70 grams of meth, and marijuana.

Hackney was arrested and taken to the Ohio County Jail, where he faces drug charges and a charge for the stolen motorcycle.

Dwayne Hackney, Ohio County Sheriff's Office

