Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air today, June 9th, for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
articulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Drugs, cash, and modified rifle found after investigation leads to arrest in Muhlenberg County

  • 0
Drugs, gun and cash seized in Muhlenberg County investigation

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities in Muhlenberg County say they arrested a man and seized drugs, cash, and a gun as part of an investigation.

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office says detectives arrested Jonathon Bray on Wednesday.

Bray was involved in an ongoing drug investigation and was arrested at a local business in Central City, according to MCSO.

When detectives found Bray, they say they also found a large amount of cash and meth.

After Bray's arrest, a search warrant led to the discovery of a modified rifle that had a high capacity loaded magazine.

Bray was booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail.

Jonathon Bray

Jonathon Bray (Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office)

