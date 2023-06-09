Drugs, cash, and modified rifle found after investigation leads to arrest in Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities in Muhlenberg County say they arrested a man and seized drugs, cash, and a gun as part of an investigation.
The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office says detectives arrested Jonathon Bray on Wednesday.
Bray was involved in an ongoing drug investigation and was arrested at a local business in Central City, according to MCSO.
When detectives found Bray, they say they also found a large amount of cash and meth.
After Bray's arrest, a search warrant led to the discovery of a modified rifle that had a high capacity loaded magazine.
Bray was booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail.