 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Drunk driver nearly hits another vehicle while speeding in Posey County school zone, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Jerome Abernathy, 34, Crete, IL (Indiana State Police)

Jerome Abernathy, 34, Crete, IL (Indiana State Police)

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — State police say they arrested an impaired driver who was speeding in a school zone in Posey County on Friday morning.

Officials with the Indiana State Police say they arrested 34-year-old Jerome Abernathy on Friday morning after clocking him at 81 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.

Police say Abernathy was speeding in the school zone by Marrs Elementary School, and that he nearly rear-ended another driver.

When Abernathy was pulled over, ISP says he showed signs of impairment, and that he had a BAC level of .16%..

Abernathy was taken to the Posey County Jail on DUI and reckless driving charges, and is being held on bond.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you