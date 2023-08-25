Drunk driver nearly hits another vehicle while speeding in Posey County school zone, police say

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — State police say they arrested an impaired driver who was speeding in a school zone in Posey County on Friday morning.
Officials with the Indiana State Police say they arrested 34-year-old Jerome Abernathy on Friday morning after clocking him at 81 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.
Police say Abernathy was speeding in the school zone by Marrs Elementary School, and that he nearly rear-ended another driver.
When Abernathy was pulled over, ISP says he showed signs of impairment, and that he had a BAC level of .16%..
Abernathy was taken to the Posey County Jail on DUI and reckless driving charges, and is being held on bond.