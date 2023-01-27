Dubois County investigation leads to three arrests, seizure of guns and drugs

Authorities in Dubois County, Indiana say they seized a slew of weapons and drugs in a recent drug investigation where three people were arrested.
Early Thursday morning, the Dubois County Sheriff's Office says deputies followed up on a drug investigation at a home in Holland.
While at the front door of the home, the sheriff's office says the deputies could see a drugs and pipes in plain view.
Deputies went into the home with a search warrant, and found pipes, a digital scale, meth, and several guns, according to DCSO.
The sheriff's office says that three men were charged: 49-year-old Keith Gabberd, 55-year-old David Gabberd, and 43-year-old Chad Klein, all of Holland.
All three men face felony drug charges, and Keith Gabbard also faces a charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm, DCSO said.