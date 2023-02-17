 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Spencer, Henderson,
Vanderburgh and Daviess Counties.

.Due to recent heavy rain the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise into next week reaching minor flood stage at Newburgh Dam by
Monday.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding
is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 145 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 26.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning to a crest of 41.8 feet Wednesday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Dubois County man facing six felony child molesting charges

Jason Stone, 39, of Birdseye (Dubois County Sheriff's Office)

A Dubois County, Indiana man is behind bars on multiple felony charges of child molesting.

The Dubois County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 39-year-old Jason L. Stone of Birdseye on Friday.

According to DCSO, the investigation began after the crimes were reported earlier in February. They say that investigation led to Stone's arrest.

Stone is now being held in the Dubois County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

In total, DCSO says Stone faces four Level 1 Felony Child Molesting charges, and two Level 4 Felony Child Molesting charges.

