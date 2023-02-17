Dubois County man facing six felony child molesting charges

A Dubois County, Indiana man is behind bars on multiple felony charges of child molesting.
The Dubois County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 39-year-old Jason L. Stone of Birdseye on Friday.
According to DCSO, the investigation began after the crimes were reported earlier in February. They say that investigation led to Stone's arrest.
Stone is now being held in the Dubois County Jail on a $40,000 bond.
In total, DCSO says Stone faces four Level 1 Felony Child Molesting charges, and two Level 4 Felony Child Molesting charges.