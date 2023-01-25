Dubois County man nearly hits deputy during pursuit, sheriff's office says

A local man is behind bars on a lengthy list of felony charges after nearly hitting a deputy during a pursuit in Dubois County, Indiana, according to authorities.
The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Monday, when a deputy saw a truck crossing over the center line multiple times while patrolling on Old Road 64 near CR 750 S.
When the deputy tried to pull the truck over, the driver didn't stop but drove off, swerving all over the road and going well under the posted speed limit, DCSO says.
That's when other deputies joined in on the pursuit and the truck's driver sped off, nearly hitting another deputy who was deploying stop sticks.
DCSO says the truck finally stopped, and that the driver was arrested and identified as 31-year-old Leonel Hernandez of Huntingburg.
Deputies said they found drugs in Hernandez's pocket and inside the vehicle. They say Hernandez told them that he had just smoked meth at a local restaurant before the pursuit happened.
The sheriff's office says a search warrant was obtained for Hernandez's home and the restaurant. They say a syringe with white powder in it was found at the home, and that a glass pipe with burnt meth residue was found during the search of the restaurant.
In total, officers said they recovered more than 50 grams of meth, plus a small amount of marijuana.
Hernandez is charged with:
- Dealing in Methamphetamine, level 2 felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, level 3 felony
- Dealing in Methamphetamine, level 4 felony
- Attempted Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer With a Deadly Weapon, level 5 felony
- Habitual Traffic Violator, level 6 felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, level 6 felony
- Resisting Law Enforcement With a Motor Vehicle, level 6 felony
- Maintaining A Common Nuisance, level 6 felony
- Criminal Recklessness With a Deadly Weapon, level 6 felony
- Unlawful Possession of a Syringe, level 6 felony
- Obstruction of Justice, level 6 felony
- Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana, Class B misdemeanor
No injuries were reported in the incident.