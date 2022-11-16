Dubois County men facing felony drug charges after traffic stop

Two men from Dubois County, Indiana, are facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop that happened Monday.
The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was patrolling on SR 64 when he saw a black truck that didn't have working brake lights.
DCSO says the deputy pulled the truck over, and found 44-year-old Chad Frye and 47-year-old Jason Skelton, both of Birdseye, inside.
The deputy said Frye was extremely nervous, and that a K9 alerted to the driver's side door during a free air sniff.
When Frye and Skelton were told to exit the truck, DCSO says Frye threw the keys on the floorboard and locked them inside.
Authorities say they got a search warrant for the truck, leading to the discovery of nearly 100 grams of meth, half a gram of fentanyl, and 135 grams of marijuana.
Both Frye and Skelton were arrested on felony drug dealing and possession charges.
The sheriff's office says that at the time of the arrests, Frye was out of jail on bond for two separate, unrelated charges.