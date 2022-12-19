DUI charge dropped against Dubois County woman after fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash

A Dubois County, Indiana woman is no longer facing a felony DUI charge after previously being arrested in connection to a fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash.
In a news release sent out Monday, the Jasper Police Department explained that prosecutors had dropped the felony OWI charge that 20-year-old Martha Hale of Huntingburg had originally faced.
Hale had been arrested after the deadly incident, and police said that a chemical test at the hospital showed a presumptive positive result for marijuana in her system. They also said that marijuana and paraphernalia was found inside Hale's car.
The full statement from JPD on Hale's OWI charge being dropped reads:
"The Jasper Police Department believes that charges were appropriate relate to this incident, but the prosecutor's office was not comfortable pursuing the OWI related charges due to defenses available to the defendant in these types of cases.
The Jasper Police Department respects the Dubois County Prosecutor's Office for the decision not to file the OWI related charges on Ms. Hale. We understand that current legislation establishing a defense makes these types of cases very difficult to prove in court.
The Jasper Police Department would like to remind the public that Marijuana is still an illegal substance in the State of Indiana. Even though no charges for Operating while Intoxicated were filed in this incident, the Jasper Police Department is still going to enforce the laws of the State of Indiana to protect the citizens of the community."
With the felony OWI charge against Hale dropped, she now faces a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession.
Police said that Hale was driving on Newton Street near Denny's when she hit 54-year-old Stephanie Taylor of Holland, who later died at the hospital.