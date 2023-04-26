Early trial canceled for Evansville man accused of raping, holding missing girl captive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The trial date for an Evansville man who faces multiple charges including rape, confinement, and battery, has been canceled.
Court records show the May 15 trial date for Daniel Keith Walls was canceled during a review hearing that took place Monday.
Walls had previously requested a speedy trial, which was allowed and scheduled for that May 15 date. During Monday's hearing, court records show that Walls requested for the trial date to be canceled.
Walls was arrested in February after being accused of holding a missing girl against her will, raping her, and beating her at his apartment.
Walls is now scheduled to appear back in court for a review hearing at 10 a.m. on May 22. He remains held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.