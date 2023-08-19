 Skip to main content
East Gibson School Corp. superintendent arrested on DUI charges

  Updated
  • 0
James Allen Wilson, 55, Oakland City (Vanderburgh County Jail)

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An education official in Gibson County is behind bars on accusations of DUI.

Records show East Gibson School Corporation Superintendent James Wilson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Saturday around 5:30 a.m.

Wilson, 55, faces two counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, jail records show.

Deputies say they were sent to State Road 57 and Old State Road 57 for a car in a ditch.

According to an affidavit, Wilson told deputies he dropped his soda and was reaching for it when he ran off the road and into the ditch.

Deputies say Wilson had a very slow speech and appeared very tired. 

Authorities say Wilson failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for central nervous system drugs.  Wilson's blood draw results are pending. 

Last week prior to Wilson's arrest, 44News learned that Wilson had been restricted from school property, but officials with the district declined to comment on that matter.

