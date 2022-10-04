EPD: Arrest made in Sunday night stabbing, victim and suspect are brothers

Police in Evansville say an arrest has been made in a stabbing that happened on Harriet Street late Sunday night, and that the victim and suspect are brothers.

As we previously reported, officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to an area of Harriet Street late Sunday night on a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man with multiple stab wounds to his torso, who told them that he had been stabbed by his brother, 43-year-old Jeremy Fuchs.

The stabbing victim claimed that the attack happened during an argument with his brother, according to police. They say he was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

EPD says Fuchs had left the scene on Sunday night before officers arrived, but he was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Tuesday morning.

Fuchs faces a felony charge of aggravated battery with a knife.