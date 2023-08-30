EPD bodycam footage shows woman get out of handcuffs, run from officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman faces several charges including escape after officers say she was able to get out of her handcuffs and run away from officers.
Evansville Police Department officers say it happened on Tuesday night, when they stopped a red truck near Fulton Avenue.
Police say 27-year-old Mileyah Smith was in the passenger seat, and that she was wanted in connection to a separate drug-related case.
Officers placed Smith into handcuffs and had her sit on the curb, while they searched the vehicle. As they were searching the truck, they say she was able to slip out of her handcuffs and take off running.
EPD bodycam footage showed the incident unfold. You can view the footage below, which has been edited to reduce length.
After Smith took off running, officers were able to quickly catch up with her and take her back into custody, bodycam footage shows.
EPD says that after Smith was taken back into custody, she started to complain of pain - not from the use of force, but from drugs she had swallowed before getting pulled over.
After being cleared at the hospital, Smith was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of escape, resisting law enforcement, and possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
The driver of the truck was released from the scene.