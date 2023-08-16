EPD: Children found in road after getting out of home again, parents arrested for neglect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Two people are facing charges after police say their young kids were found in the middle of the road after getting out of their home for the second time in the last few weeks.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to the scene on Tuesday after a citizen called 911 and said they had just found two young children walking in the middle of the street.
The unattended kids were reportedly too young to say where they lived, and oblivious to the danger of being in the middle of the road.
Officers say they were able to find the kids' home nearby, a garage that had been converted into an apartment, with the door wide open.
At the apartment, police say they went inside and found the parents of the children, Kelcey Kinney and Christian Dielkes, asleep.
EPD says the apartment had cockroaches crawling in every room, and that the rooms were all covered in dirt debris, and cat feces. According to police, Kinney said the kids shared a small bed next to the couch, which police said was visibly dirty with no sheets.
According to EPD, officers have been called to the home back on July 22 after the kids had also gotten out then. In that instance, another bystander spotted the kids and stopped them from possibly walking out into traffic. Police said they returned the kids to Kinney and Dielkes at the apartment, which was in a similar condition as the most recent incident, and notified the Department of Child Services.
While in the apartment on Tuesday, police say they noticed a latch on the door, and that Kinney said it was installed because of the July 22 incident. However, Kinney told police the kids got out again because she didn't use the latch, according to EPD.
DCS was called to the scene and the kids were removed from the home, and Dielkes and Kinney were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on child neglect charges.