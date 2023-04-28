EPD: Drive-by style shooting report leads to discovery of drugs, two arrests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Two people are behind bars in Evansville after police say they found drugs, money and a gun in a car after a report of a drive-by style shooting.
Officers were called to an area of North Seventh Avenue on Thursday after someone called 911 and said there had been a shooting. The 911 caller said that 30-year-old Kenneth Green had just shot at them as he was riding by in the passenger seat of a small blue car.
Police said they found a car that matched the description at a nearby apartment complex, and that there appeared to be drugs in plain view inside the vehicle.
As officers went to the apartment where the car was parked to look for Green, they say they talked to one of his family members, who told them he was upstairs and said the gun he had was a BB gun. As Green came outside, officers say the family member handed over a black BB gun.
EPD says Green's girlfriend Shana Wilson came outside with him, and told them she had picked Green up in the blue car earlier when he fired off several BBs into the air from inside the vehicle. When asked about the drugs in the car, Wilson claimed they weren't hers, according to EPD.
Police say they got a search warrant for the car, leading to the discovery of about 170 grams of synthetic marijuana, 3.8 grams of meth, 65 individually-packaged bags of synthetic marijuana weighing one gram each, and 19 baggies of marijuana. They say they also found a .22 caliber rifle inside the trunk of the car, and a few hundred dollars.
Both Green and Wilson were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on weapon and drug charges.