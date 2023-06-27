 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHWEST INDIANA...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the
following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

EPD: Drugs found on home invasion suspect who was held at gunpoint by resident

CRISTIAN RIVERA HERNANDEZ

CRISTIAN RIVERA HERNANDEZ (VANDERBURGH COUNTY JAIL)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is facing charges in Evansville after being accused of entering into someone's home with drugs and paraphernalia on him.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to a burglary in progress at a home on Oak Hill Road around 5 p.m. on Monday.

According to EPD, officers were told that a man had entered the home and wasn't leaving, and that the homeowner was holding them at gunpoint.

EPD says the man left the home just before officers arrived, but that officers were able to find and detain him.

Police say the man was 25-year-old Christian Hernandez. They say Hernandez spoke little English, and that he had a glass pipe with burnt residue and a dollar bill with a white crystal-like substance inside his pockets.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of residential entry, drug possession, and possession of paraphernalia.

