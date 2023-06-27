EPD: Drugs found on home invasion suspect who was held at gunpoint by resident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is facing charges in Evansville after being accused of entering into someone's home with drugs and paraphernalia on him.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to a burglary in progress at a home on Oak Hill Road around 5 p.m. on Monday.
According to EPD, officers were told that a man had entered the home and wasn't leaving, and that the homeowner was holding them at gunpoint.
EPD says the man left the home just before officers arrived, but that officers were able to find and detain him.
Police say the man was 25-year-old Christian Hernandez. They say Hernandez spoke little English, and that he had a glass pipe with burnt residue and a dollar bill with a white crystal-like substance inside his pockets.
Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of residential entry, drug possession, and possession of paraphernalia.