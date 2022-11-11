EPD: Evansville man admits to hitting woman's car, causing her to crash into building

An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he admitted to using his car to side-swipe another driver, causing them to crash into a building.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the area of West Division Street and Mary Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a crash with injuries.
Police say they learned that 37-year-old David Starks of Evansville had a disagreement with the woman, and that he tried to catch up to talk with her after he saw her driving.
EPD says starks admitted to using his car to side-swipe the woman's vehicle after they exited the Lloyd Expressway, causing her to crash into a building on West Division Street.
After the crash, police say the woman's vehicle was completely inside the building.
EPD says neither Starks nor the woman needed medical attention.
Starks was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.