EPD: Felon on probation for burglary and other crimes caught selling fentanyl pills

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A convicted felon who was on probation for burglary and other crimes was caught with a gun and drugs after selling fentanyl pills to confidential informants, according to police.
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they received information from a confidential informant about Shaundre Edmonds selling counterfeit pills.
Police say they were given two addresses for Edmonds by the informant - one address on Jefferson Avenue and another at the Cedar Trace Apartments on North 7th Avenue.
Drug task force investigators say they used a confidential informant to conduct controller purchases of blue "M 30" pills from Edmonds on multiple occasions, and that the pills tested positive for fentanyl.
On Thursday, police say they watched Edmonds leave the address on Jefferson Avenue, and took him into custody. They say they got search warrants for both of the addresses, and that they found cash a handgun, and pills.
When authorities interviewed Edmonds, they say he admitted to selling the M 30 pills and to being the owner of the gun.
EPD says Edmonds is a convicted felon, who was on probation for crimes including burglary, intimidation with a deadly weapon, strangulation, domestic battery, and criminal mischief.
Edmonds was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on drug dealing and gun charges.