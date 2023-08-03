EPD: Former employee of Evansville addiction counseling center arrested for dealing fentanyl

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Another former employee of an addiction counseling center in Evansville has been arrested on drug dealing charges, according to police.

As 44News reported back in January, police said they arrested and charged 52-year-old Michael Hagedorn, the former owner of "NOW Counseling" in Evansville, after seizing a large amount of drugs.

Now, police say they've charged 54-year-old Aubra Ferguson in connection with the case, after beginning their investigation into Ferguson in November 2022.

Investigators say they were told by informants that Ferguson was getting his drug supply from Hagedorn. When authorities looked into Ferguson's history, they say they learned he was also a former employee at NOW Counseling.

While conducting surveillance at Hagedorn's home, police said they watched Ferguson come and go.

When authorities raided Hagedorn's home, they say they also found a drug ledger with Ferguson's name in it, listing that he owed Hagedorn money.

During several controlled buys with marked bills, police said their informant bought drugs from Ferguson that tested positive for fentanyl. In total, authorities said they purchased close to 11 grams from Ferguson - equal to over 100 doses.

According to police, Ferguson had several prior felony convictions, with the most recent being for six counts of kidnapping and resisting law enforcement. They say Ferguson was sentenced to 73 years in that case in 2003, but that he was released on parole in 2021.

Ferguson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on dealing charges.