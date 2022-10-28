EPD: Herbert Avenue home targeted in suspected drive-by style shooting

Police say they're investigating a shooting that happened on Herbert Avenue in Evansville on Thursday as a targeted drive-by attack.

As we reported, officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a home on Herbert Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after someone inside was shot.

We later learned that the shooting victim was 35-year-old Demario Holman, one individual at the center of a large ongoing drug investigation that started along West Franklin Street.

EPD says Holman told investigators that he was visiting the home, and that he was sitting in a chair watching TV when he was shot. They say the shots came from outside the home, and that they're believed to have come from a vehicle that was driving past.

While police say Holman was shot multiple times, they say it's unknown whether or not he was the target in the attack, but investigators do believe that the home itself was targeted. They say that Holman had severe injuries, but that he appears to be stable at the hospital.

Several other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but none of them were injured, EPD says.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with more information is asked to call EPD immediately.