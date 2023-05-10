 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EPD identifies man shot by officers, says he'll be facing attempted murder charge

  • Updated
  • 0
Bodycam footage shows the moments officers with the Evansville Police Department encountered Kody Schaum on East Indiana Street. Schaum, who was wanted on a felony warrant, was shot by officers after pulling out a gun during Tuesday's confrontation, pol...

Bodycam footage shows the moments officers with the Evansville Police Department encountered Kody Schaum on East Indiana Street. Schaum, who was wanted on a felony warrant, was shot by officers after pulling out a gun during Tuesday's confrontation, police said

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — There's an update on an officer-involved shooting that happened in Evansville on Tuesday.

44News was at the scene of the incident that unfolded on East Indiana Street Tuesday, where officers shot a man who was wanted on a felony warrant after he pulled a gun on them, authorities said.

The Evansville Police Department now tells us the man who pulled the gun on officers was 35-year-old Kody Schaum.

EPD says Schaum is alive but that he's still undergoing treatment at the hospital. Once he's release, Schaum will face new charges including attempted murder, resisting law enforcement, and possession of a handgun by a felon.

Previous mug shot for Kody Schaum

Previous mug shot for Kody Schaum, via Vanderburgh County Jail

Those new charges are in addition to his felony warrant, which included charges for possession of meth, a syringe, and marijuana.

Stay with us on-air and online for any updates on the story.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you