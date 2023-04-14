EPD: Kids removed from home filled with trash, rotting food, bugs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Two people are facing neglect charges after police say they found deplorable conditions in a home where kids were living.
Officers say they were sent to a home on Hartmetz Avenue Thursday to find several children that the Department of Child Services had orders to remove.
Inside the home, officers said they talked to Jessica Dennison. Police say Dennison had two active warrants and claimed to not know who police were looking for.
EPD says officers asked Dennison if Chauncey Suggs was in the home, but that she wouldn't give a direct answer.
As officers were in the home, they say Suggs came downstairs along with a child. They say they took Suggs into custody and went upstairs to continue the investigation.
When officers went upstairs, they say they found the rooms were covered in trash, dirty clothes, rotting food, and bugs. They say there were also lighters and smoking pipes laying on the floor, along with numerous plastic bottles filled with urine. They say a second child was also found asleep upstairs.
As officers continued to look around the house, they say the only bathroom had a shower that didn't seem to work, and no bath tub. In the kitchen, they say they saw pails under the sink that were overflowing with dirty water from leaking pipes.
In the kitchen sink, officers said they saw more rotting food. They saw there were roaches crawling all over the kitchen walls, counters, and cabinets, and numerous different types of flies.
Other parts of the house had large holes in the ceiling with insulation hanging out, EPD said.
EPD says the kids were removed by DCS, and that Dennison and Suggs were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on neglect charges.