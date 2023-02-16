EPD: Man arrested after eating meth, squirting blood on hospital employee

An Evansville man is behind bars on drug possession and battery by bodily waste charges after police say he squirted blood on a hospital employee after being caught with meth and other drugs.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were patrolling on North Heidelbach Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday when they pulled a truck over for not stopping at a red light.
Police say 30-year-old Taylor Lloyd was a passenger in the truck, and told them that the driver was just giving him a ride.
As officers continued their investigation, they say Lloyd was acting extremely nervous and shaking.
When officers asked Lloyd why he was so nervous, they say Lloyd claimed he wasn't nervous. When they asked him why he was shaking, they say he didn't reply and continued eating marshmallows with peanut butter.
Police say when they went to handcuff Lloyd, he admitted to having meth on him. They say he also admitted to eating some of the meth just before being pulled over.
EPD says officers pulled a bag of meth out of Lloyd's pocket, and that it tested positive for fentanyl. They say they also found synthetic marijuana on Lloyd.
Since Lloyd admitted to eating meth, he was taken to the hospital for jail clearance, EPD says. During his time at the hospital, police say Lloyd tried to leave while being treated.
An EMT at the hospital told police that he was trying to take an IV out of Lloyd's arm when he took off running, squirting blood on the hospital employee in the process.
Hospital employees say they had to chase Lloyd through the ER and stop him until security and officers arrived.
After being discharged, Lloyd was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of battery by bodily waste, possession of meth, possession of fentanyl, and more.