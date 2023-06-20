EPD: Man arrested for neglect for telling young child to walk into busy road, filming it

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is being charged with neglect after police say he filmed himself telling his young child to walk into the road.
Officers were called around 11 p.m. Monday to take a report about a child who was in danger in the road.
At the scene, officers say they found the child's father, 38-year-old Moses Monroe, and the child's mother.
The child's mother said she had taken the child to see Monroe at Kennedy Towers apartments, but that the child as safe and with her the whole time.
When officers talked to Monroe, they say he claimed the woman left the child out in the street and that he had video of the incident.
Officers say they watched the video, which showed Monroe telling the child to walk onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Police say Moses could be heard saying "I want the police to see you walking in the road" in the video. They said the child listened to Monroe and started walking into the road, which was still busy with traffic at the time.
Monroe was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Police said the child was back safe with their mother.