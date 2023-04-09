EPD: Man arrested for pointing a gun at a woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police have arrested A man after they say he pointed a gun at a woman.
Dispatch said the call came in at 12:13 p.m. today for a person with a gun in the 15000 block of Shakespeare Drive.
Authorities say Gregory Davis drove away after pointing a gun at a woman.
According to authorities, a family involved used the Find my iPhone app to find Davis' general location. Authorities say they drove around parking lots in the area where they found and arrested Davis.
Davis currently faces charges of domestic battery and intimidation with a deadly weapon. However, police say more charges are pending.
