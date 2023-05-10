EPD: Man beaten and robbed after being lured to home by adults posing as young teen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man was beaten and robbed after being lured to a home in Evansville by adults posing as a young teen online, according to police.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a robbery at an apartment on Tippecanoe Drive early Tuesday around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
At the apartment, a woman living there told officers that she found a 19-year-old man entering her unlocked apartment and walking into her 14-year-old daughter's bedroom.
As police investigated, they say they learned that the woman and one or two men that she's friends with used the teen's Snapchat account and posed as her to lure the man over.
Police say the man who was lured to the apartment was beaten and robbed of his pants, shoes, and iPhone. They say the phone was recovered in a gutter outside of one of the windows.
No one has been arrested in the incident at this time, but police say the investigation is ongoing.