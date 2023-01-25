EPD: Man charged for trailer theft after neighbor spots group trying to break locks

An Evansville, Indiana man is facing auto theft charges after police say they recovered a trailer that was stolen out of Kentucky.
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say that a well-kept, covered trailer was stolen from Henderson in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Inside the trailer was two golf carts, a gas scooter, and tools.
Police say that a resident living on East Missouri Street called Vanderburgh Dispatch and told them they saw that the "neighborhood nuisance" had several men trying to break locks off a trailer parked in the driveway.
EPD says that Motor Patrol and detectives responded to the home, in addition to EPD SWAT.
EPD SWAT called five people out of the house, and a search warrant was also obtained. Authorities say they found the stolen trailer's license plate inside the home, which was poorly kept with no running water.
Police say 36-year-old Ren Butler was arrested and taken to jail on charges of auto theft and theft.
The police report says that the victim got their trailer back with minimal damage, and that the arrest was made before the thieves were unable to break the lock to get to anything inside.