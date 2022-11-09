EPD: Man charged with burglary after break-in at Golfmoor Baseball Park

An Evansville man is being charged with burglary after being arrested at Golfmoor Baseball Park on Tuesday, according to police.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to Golfmoor Baseball Park around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a burglary after someone noticed a man inside a building via security camera.
Officers say they watched the video of the man walking around and going through things, before discovering an open door at the concession stands. EPD says officers cleared the building, but didn't find anyone inside.
EPD says that officers continued to investigate and found the man nearby, identifying him as 22-year-old Eli Renfrow of Evansville.
Police say Renfrow told them he had been staying in one of the baseball dugouts, and that he was going through things inside the concession stand area while looking to see if any bathrooms were open.
Renfrow was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the charge of burglary.