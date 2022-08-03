EPD: Man charged with dealing cocaine said he would deliver it inside Lamasco while working

A Newburgh, Indiana man was arrested and charged with dealing cocaine after police say he told them he delivered the substance to people while working at Lamasco.
An Evansville Police Department affidavit says that 33-year-old Bryan Biggs of Newburgh was pulled over by a detective on Lodge Avenue just north of Washington Avenue in Evansville back on May 11, after the detective noticed Biggs had an expired registration.
EPD says the detective spoke with Biggs, who said he didn't have a valid drivers license. They say Biggs also said he was unable to provide insurance on the vehicle.
Biggs told police that he had marijuana in his backpack and consented to a search of the vehicle, according to the affidavit. During a further search of the backpack, police said they found a green leafy substance, as well as a white powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine.
Police say that Biggs agreed to talk after being Mirandized.
According to the affidavit, Biggs said the he acts as a middle-man, buying 1/2 to 1 gram for $50-$100 at a time and delivering it to people while working at Lamasco.
Biggs went on to explain that he would get the money and meet the dealer in the back parking lot then deliver the cocaine back inside of Lamasco, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit then says that Biggs "continued to talk about the cocaine and drugs being sold and used at Lamasco regularly," and said that Friday evenings are particularly busy.
Detectives say they took the evidence back to the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force office, where the powdery substance was tested again, showing a positive result for cocaine. They say the substance had a field weight of less than one gram.
Biggs was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Tuesday afternoon on the charge of dealing cocaine. On Wednesday afternoon, he will make his first court appearance.
Lamasco Bar and Grill owner Amy Word was arrested over the weekend on the charge of Maintaining a Common Nuisance after a traffic stop. Police previously said that detectives had "learned that Word had knowledge of narcotics activity at her place of business."
After Word was arrested early Saturday morning, police said that 22 arrests had already been made during the course of the investigation.
Word, who is also an Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board member, released an official statement following her arrest.
EVSC Board of School Trustees President Chris Kiefer said that Word would not agree to resign from the school board, but that she had agreed to take a leave of absence.
This is a developing story.