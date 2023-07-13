EPD: Man charged with kidnapping after attacking woman, taking her baby

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is being charged with multiple crimes including kidnapping after police say he attacked a woman and took her young child.
Officers were called to the incident in the area of Dresden Street and Kratzville Road around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to EPD, a woman was standing in a parking lot talking to some friends when 23-year-old Demarcus Moore walked up and started to harass her.
EPD says Moore grabbed the victim by the hair, pulled her down, and punched her in the face.
Witnesses told police that the woman was holding her 1-year-old in her arms when the incident unfolded.
Police say that Moore left the area just before they arrived, but that he came back later and took the woman's child.
Moore was found by police and arrested on charges including kidnapping and battery.