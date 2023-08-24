EPD: Man charged with murder after stabbing wife to death on E. Michigan Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is being charged with murder after police say he stabbed his wife to death.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a stabbing at an apartment on East Michigan Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they say they found the victim propped up against the front door. They say 27-year-old Fenel Germain was also inside the apartment, along with two young children.
The victim was taken to the hospital with stab wounds to her neck, back, abdomen, hands, and heart, according to police.
When police brought Germain in for questioning, they say he told them he had been arguing with his wife for nearly a week leading up to the incident.
Germain told police that his wife was the aggressor, and that she was the one who initially grabbed the knife from the kitchen and tried to stab him. According to EPD, Germain claimed that he grabbed the knife and stabbed his wife multiple times during a struggle.
Police say the knife wounds on the victim's hands appeared to be defensive in nature, and that blood patterns suggested she was trying to get away.
Authorities also noted the numerous times that the victim was stabbed and the lack of injury to Germain.
As a result of the investigation, Germain was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the charge of murder.
He is being held without bond.