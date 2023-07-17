EPD: Man driving drunk with child as passenger crashes into parked car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is facing DUI and neglect charges after police say he crashed his car while driving under the influence.
Officers were called to a crash in an area of Evans Avenue near Monroe Avenue just after midnight on Sunday.
EPD says officers arrived and found that a driver had crashed into a parked car on the side of the road.
Police say the parked car had no one inside, but that a child was in the car involved with the wreck, along with 27-year-old Leadron Petrie behind the wheel.
Petrie was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on DUI and neglect charges.
Police say the child, a 3-year-old, was taken to the hospital.