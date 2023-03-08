EPD: Man gets pulled over with cocaine and gun, tries to run away

An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say he got caught with cocaine and tried to run away.
The Evansville Police Department says it happened on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. when an officer working a Seat Belt Enforcement grant in the area of Highway 41 and Diamond Avenue saw a driver speeding.
When the officer tried to pull the driver over, they say the driver kept rolling past several areas where they could have stopped.
Police say when the man finally pulled over, he was moving around and reaching for the floorboard. The officer at the scene said that's when he saw a handgun where the man had been reaching.
According to EPD, the officer drew his weapon and had the man get out of the car. The man claimed he wasn't reaching for the gun, according to EPD.
Officers say the man then tried to run away. As officers tried to take him into custody, they say he kicked one of them in the leg.
After a brief struggle, the man was taken into custody. Police identified him as Timothy Miller.
EPD says a baggie with about 17 grams of cocaine inside was found on Miller.
Miller was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of dealing cocaine and resisting law enforcement.