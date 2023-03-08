 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

EPD: Man gets pulled over with cocaine and gun, tries to run away

Timothy Miller via Vanderburgh County Jail

An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say he got caught with cocaine and tried to run away.

The Evansville Police Department says it happened on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. when an officer working a Seat Belt Enforcement grant in the area of Highway 41 and Diamond Avenue saw a driver speeding.

When the officer tried to pull the driver over, they say the driver kept rolling past several areas where they could have stopped.

Police say when the man finally pulled over, he was moving around and reaching for the floorboard. The officer at the scene said that's when he saw a handgun where the man had been reaching.

According to EPD, the officer drew his weapon and had the man get out of the car. The man claimed he wasn't reaching for the gun, according to EPD.

Officers say the man then tried to run away. As officers tried to take him into custody, they say he kicked one of them in the leg. 

After a brief struggle, the man was taken into custody. Police identified him as Timothy Miller.

EPD says a baggie with about 17 grams of cocaine inside was found on Miller.

Miller was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of dealing cocaine and resisting law enforcement.

