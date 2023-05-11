EPD: Man investigated for sexual misconduct with teen arrested on new child molesting charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man who was already being investigated for accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor was arrested on a child molesting charge after a new victim came forward, according to police.
Detectives with the Evansville Police Department say the started investigating 55-year-old John Wehr back in 2021, after he was accused of forcing sex acts on a teen.
Investigators say they spoke to the teen, who described various incidents involving Wehr.
EPD says that Wehr was called for an interview and agreed to meet, but that he never showed up. They say Wehr eventually told them over the phone that his attorney told him not to speak to police, and that the phone call ended.
In March of 2023, detectives say they opened a new investigation into Wehr after a young child said he sexually abused them and told them to keep it a secret.
Detectives say they went to Wehr's home, but that he said he wasn't going to speak about whatever it was they wanted to talk about.
Court records show warrants for Wehr's arrest were issued for both cases on Wednesday.
Wehr was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor. He's being held on a $52,500 bond.