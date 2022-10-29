EPD: Man on parole for child molesting charges breaks into home, steal's child's underwear

An Evansville man who was on supervised release for three counts of child molestation was arrested after breaking into a home and stealing a child's underwear, according to police.
An Evansville Police Department report says officers were called to a home on the city's south side on Friday afternoon to investigate a burglary.
When officers arrived they talked to the homeowner, who said that someone had been in their house that they didn't know. EPD says the homeowner was able to show them video of the person inside their garage.
As police were investigating the incident, they say they saw the same man from the security camera video walking in the area and wearing the same clothes, and identified him as 26-year-old John Schwoeppe Jr. of Evansville.
EPD says Schwoeppe was taken into custody, and that he admitted to entering the house through an unlocked door. They say Schwoeppe claimed he went in the house to steal food because he was hungry.
Police say they searched Schwoeppe and found a pair of children's underwear on him that belonged to a young child from the house he broke into.
EPD says that Schwoeppe was recently paroled for three counts of child molesting and was on supervised release.
Schwoeppe was arrested and charged with Burglary. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $10,000 bond.